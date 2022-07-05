What Congress’ extension of meal waivers means for Houston schools

Congress voted Friday to extend the pandemic school meal waivers that have helped keep tens of millions of children fed and gave districts the funding and flexibilities needed to cope with supply chain and labor issues.

Lawmakers approved the nearly $3 billion bill, titled the “Keep Kids Fed Act,” just a week before the waivers were set to expire on June 30. The legislation was crafted as a bipartisan compromise after Republican senators refused to support an extension of the waivers as part of the federal government spending bill in March.

