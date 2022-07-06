90º

Healthiest States Index: Where does Texas rank?

KPRC 2 Staff

Texas is the 31 healthiest state in the US, according to a new study that ranks all U.S. states and the District of Columbia against 13 contributing factors.

The Healthiest States Index, published by fitness advice platform BarBend, used the latest available data from the U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published between 2015 and 2022, for residents aged 18 and over. The index ranks the country’s 51 jurisdictions based on three main pillars: lifestyle behavior, weighing 55% of the ranking; health status (25%); and available fitness infrastructure (20%).

BarBend offered these insights from its study:

  • The District of Columbia is the healthiest jurisdiction in the U.S., scoring top marks for all fitness infrastructure indicators and the highest recommended daily intake rate of fruits.
  • Adults in Mississippi, Kentucky and West Virginia are the unhealthiest U.S. residents, consuming some of the lowest quantities of fruits and vegetables, topping the smokers’ charts, while only 1 in 4 adults work out twice a week.
  • 41.9% of the adult population in Texas is aerobically active for the recommended minimum of 150 minutes per week. For context, on average, 50.3% of all adult U.S. residents meet their minimum 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per week, 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity or an equivalent combination.
  • Only 12.1% of adults in Texas eat the recommended amount of fruit every day, compared to 12.2% across the country. As for vegetables, while only 9.3% of all U.S. residents aged 18 and over consume their daily recommended intake, 10.9% in Texas do so.
  • 35.8% of adults in Texas are obese. For context, 31.9% of the adult population in the U.S. is considered obese, measured in terms of a Body Mass Index (BMI) factor of 30 or more.
  • 14.4% of adults in Texas smoke, compared to the US average of 16.6%.
  • 17.6% of Texas residents binge drink, while the national median stands at 17.4%.

Here is how all the states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia ranked in BarBend’s Healthiest States Index:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Utah
  3. New Jersey
  4. Colorado
  5. California
  6. Massachusetts
  7. Connecticut
  8. Washington
  9. Maryland
  10. Vermont
  11. Oregon
  12. Hawaii
  13. Alaska
  14. New York
  15. New Hampshire
  16. Arizona
  17. Nevada
  18. Rhode Island
  19. Idaho
  20. Minnesota
  21. Florida
  22. Illinois
  23. New Mexico
  24. Wyoming
  25. Maine
  26. Montana
  27. Virginia
  28. Delaware
  29. Wisconsin
  30. Pennsylvania
  31. Texas
  32. Nebraska
  33. Georgia
  34. North Carolina
  35. North Dakota
  36. Kansas
  37. Michigan
  38. Indiana
  39. Tennessee
  40. Ohio
  41. Missouri
  42. Iowa
  43. South Carolina
  44. South Dakota
  45. Louisiana
  46. Oklahoma
  47. Alabama
  48. Arkansas
  49. Mississippi
  50. Kentucky
  51. West Virginia

Kenny Kline of BarBend appeared on KPRC 2+ to share more insights from the Healthiest States Index. For the full interview, watch the video at the top of the page.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.

