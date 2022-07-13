95º

Off-duty Cy-Fair firefighter critically injured in crash along FM 529, officials say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

A member of the Cy-Fair Fire Department has been injured in a crash involving a Jeep and a motorcycle Wednesday, officials with the fire department said.

HOUSTON – A member of the Cy-Fair Fire Department was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being involved in a crash, officials said.

The accident, which happened on FM 529 and Westgreen Boulevard. involved a Jeep and a motorcycle.

The off-duty firefighter was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical, but stable, condition and rushed in for surgery.

It was not known which vehicle he was either riding or driving. It was also not known if anyone else involved in the crash sustained injuries.

