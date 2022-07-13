ERCOT asks residents to conserve electricity Wednesday amid extreme hot weather

HOUSTON – ERCOT is once again asking Texans to conserve electricity this week as hot weather continues driving record power demands across the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued the conservation appeal for Wednesday, July 13 between 2 - 8 p.m. Currently, according to the company, no system-wide outages are expected.

ERCOT said that Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to be similar to Monday’s temperatures, which reached the triple digits.

According to the Public Utility Commission (PUC), ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during the requested timeframe.

ERCOT said it will continue to use all tools available to manage the grid effectively and reliably, including using reserve power and calling upon large electric customers who have volunteered to lower their energy use.

Factors driving the need for this important action by customers:

Record high electric demand. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.

Low wind. Wind generation is currently generating less than what is historically generated in this time period.

Forced thermal outages. The number of forced outages in thermal generation exceeds ERCOT forecasts.

Solar. Developing cloud cover in West Texas has reduced the amount of solar generation

How to track electricity demand

· View daily peak demand forecast, current load, and available generation at http://www.ercot.com.

· Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO) and Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas).

· Sign up for the ERCOT mobile app (available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play).

· Subscribe to the EmergencyAlerts list at EmergencyAlerts.