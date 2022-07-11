Who killed Julian Castro? Reward increased to $10K for information on man’s murder during home invasion in NW Houston, authorities say

Who killed Julian Castro? Reward increased to $10K for information on man’s murder in southwest Houston, Crime Stoppers say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for murdering a man during a home invasion in northwest Houston.

Police said Julian Castro was fatally shot on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Thornwall Street.

Investigators said during the incident, multiple suspects armed with pistols forced their way into a residence and shot Castro. The victim reportedly sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound, resulting in his death.

Crime Stoppers have increased a reward to $10,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.