Man shot to death during home invasion in northwest Houston, police say

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A man is dead after a home invasion in north Houston Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6500 block of Thornwall street around 6:28 p.m.

HPD Detective Lance Osborn said two men were at the home during the time of the invasion. One of the victims was working on his car when detectives said four suspects approached him and forced him inside the home.

The second victim, who was already inside, was then fatally shot by one of the suspects.

Osborn said the suspects fled the scene in a charcoal or grey newer model Prius with pink seats.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.