Big perks: Show off your badge, get discounts at these downtown restaurants, bars during Comicpalooza weekend

Comicpalooza wall of celebrities -- Guests who attend each year will sign their name at the wall.

HOUSTON – This year, Comicpalooza attendees can cash in on exclusive deals all around downtown restaurants and bars!

According to Comicpalooza’s website, it teamed up with 10 establishments to offer deals and discounts for attendees, just for showing off their badge, and that’s it!

Scroll down below to see where you can take advantage of these deals during Comicpalooza weekend, taking place July 15-17 at George R. Brown Convention Center!

Restaurants and Bars with discounts, deals

810 Billiard and Bowling

Address: 1201 San Jacinto St., Houston

Deal: $10 off purchase of $50 or more.

Click here for more info.

The Pho Fix

Address: 1010 Prairie Street, Houston

Deal: 10% off discount for all affiliated restaurants

Click here for more info.

Ad

Crawfish Cafe

Address Multiple locations, see website for details

Deal: 10% discount for all affiliated restaurants

Click here for more info.

Social Beer Garden

Address: 3101 San Jacinto Street, Houston

Deal: 20% off regular-priced menu items

Click here for more info.

Holler Brewing Co.

Address: 2206 Edwards St., Houston

Deal: $1 off beer for any attendees (must be 21 and over)

Click here for more info.

FAO

Address: 2303 Smith Street Ste. 300, Houston

Deal: 10% off tab (must be 21 and over)

Click here for more info.

Seoulside Wings

Address: 1211 Hutchins St., Houston

Deal: 15% off any one food truck item

Click here for more info

Ad

High & Dry Rum Bar

Address: 306 Main, Houston

Deal $3 off any beer (must be 21 and over)

Click here to learn more

How to Survive on Land and Sea

Address: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd, Ste. A, Houston

Deal: Badgeholders can get their first glass of wine at half price, or one full bottle of wine at 25% off for dine-in.

Click here to learn more.

Xochi

Address: 1777 Walker Street (inside Marriott Marquis Houston)

Deal: $8 Xochiritas with food purchase

Click here to learn more

CONTINUING COVERAGE AT Click2Houston.com: