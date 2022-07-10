Big perks: Show off your badge, get discounts at these downtown restaurants, bars during Comicpalooza weekend

HOUSTON – This year, Comicpalooza attendees can cash in on exclusive deals all around downtown restaurants and bars!
According to Comicpalooza’s website, it teamed up with 10 establishments to offer deals and discounts for attendees, just for showing off their badge, and that’s it!
Scroll down below to see where you can take advantage of these deals during Comicpalooza weekend, taking place July 15-17 at George R. Brown Convention Center!
Restaurants and Bars with discounts, deals
810 Billiard and Bowling
Address: 1201 San Jacinto St., Houston
Deal: $10 off purchase of $50 or more.
The Pho Fix
Address: 1010 Prairie Street, Houston
Deal: 10% off discount for all affiliated restaurants
Crawfish Cafe
Address Multiple locations, see website for details
Deal: 10% discount for all affiliated restaurants
Social Beer Garden
Address: 3101 San Jacinto Street, Houston
Deal: 20% off regular-priced menu items
Holler Brewing Co.
Address: 2206 Edwards St., Houston
Deal: $1 off beer for any attendees (must be 21 and over)
FAO
Address: 2303 Smith Street Ste. 300, Houston
Deal: 10% off tab (must be 21 and over)
Seoulside Wings
Address: 1211 Hutchins St., Houston
Deal: 15% off any one food truck item
High & Dry Rum Bar
Address: 306 Main, Houston
Deal $3 off any beer (must be 21 and over)
How to Survive on Land and Sea
Address: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd, Ste. A, Houston
Deal: Badgeholders can get their first glass of wine at half price, or one full bottle of wine at 25% off for dine-in.
Xochi
Address: 1777 Walker Street (inside Marriott Marquis Houston)
Deal: $8 Xochiritas with food purchase
