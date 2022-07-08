Bond revoked, new allegations against ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting women he lured to go ‘ghost hunting’

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – During a car ride and a walk through a desolate area of San Jacinto County, two Houston women said David Lynn Turner, a former Texas reserve peace officer, sexually assaulted them after claiming he was a ghost hunter and would take them ghost hunting.

“Want to talk to me about what you were doing with these women at the haunted house?” KPRC2 Investigates asked Turner on May 2, 2022, during a court hearing,

More than a year ago, Turner was charged with two counts of felony sexual assault and placed on a bond for months.

Now, after San Jacinto Prosecutor Rob Freyer successfully got Turner’s bond revoked, he’s back in the San Jacinto County Jail.

Turner’s bond was revoked partially due to the testimony of a Houston woman who said he harassed her online and through text messages with extremely disturbing sexual messages.

”He propositioned her and sent her pictures of himself and various body parts that should remain private. He went as far as to show up at her apartment,” said Freyer.

After the Houston woman’s testimony on Thursday, San Jacinto County district judge John Wells revoked Turner’s bond on the grounds he violated the rules of that bond agreement by going on the internet to communicate with women.

”Obviously, even being on bond with this court did not stop him from getting on the internet and going out and seeking out sexual relationships,” said Freyer.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department investigators believe there may be other female victims of Turner’s out there who have yet to come forward. If you are one of those women, you are asked to call Lt. Charles Dougherty at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department.