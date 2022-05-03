Investigators believe ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting 2 women he lured to go ‘ghost hunting’ may have more victims

COLDSPRING, Texas – There are new details about the Houston man and former Harris County Reserve Officer who is now accused of sexually assaulting two different women after promising to take them ghost hunting.

Investigators say the former Texas Peace Officer told the victims they were going ghost hunting at a haunted house in Shepherd, Texas in San Jacinto County.

”Do you want to tell me what you were doing with these women at the haunted house?” KPRC 2 Investigator Bill Spencer asked David Lynn Turner while at the San Jacinto County Courthouse Monday morning.

RELATED: Ex-Reserve Texas peace officer accused of sexually assaulting women he lured to go ‘ghost hunting’ with him, officials say

Turner knows all about questioning criminal suspects since he served as a peace officer between 2012 to 2015.

Ad

Investigators working the case said Turner met his victims on social media and dating websites by claiming he wanted to meet women who could communicate with the dead.

“He markets his ideas by saying, ‘We’re going to go ghost hunting,’ and he wants females who are like mediums with ghosts. So, the right answer, if you want to be with this guy, is to say you can communicate with a ghost,” said Chief Deputy Tim Kean, with the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Department.

“In fact, two of the victims said they would have done anything because at that point they were in survival mode, afraid for their very lives. They didn’t know what was going to happen next. One victim told us she didn’t want to end up in an ice cooler on the side of the road for us to find later,” said Deputy Tony Madison with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said once Turner had these women alone, in the dark and at this supposed haunted house, he used his own physical strength and fear to get his victims to do what he wanted.

Ad

If convicted of the two counts of felony sexual assault, Turner could face between two and 20 years in prison for each count.

Investigators on the case say they believe there may be other female victims who were assaulted by Turner but have not stepped forward out of fear.

If you were sexually assaulted by Turner, investigators are asking you to call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department at 936-653-4367.