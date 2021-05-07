Ex-Reserve Texas peace officer accused of sexually assaulting women he lured to go ‘ghost hunting’ with him, officials say

A man is accused of sexually assaulting several women after luring them to go ghost hunting with him, officials said this week.

In a news release, Multi-County Crime Stoppers of Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties said a joint investigation prompted by several women coming forward led them to David Lynn Turner, 46, of Houston.

Officials said he targeted several of his victims through various social media platforms and dating apps, drove the women to remote locations in San Jacinto County and surrounding counties under the guise of “ghost hunting” and would then force himself sexually on the women in various ways, according to the news release citing officials.

The news release noted that Turner is a former reserve Texas Peace Officer in Harris County between 2012 and 2015.

He was arrested on May 4, 2021, charged with two counts of Sexual Assault, and is currently in the San Jacinto County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Authorities said incidents began around December of 2018 in the greater Southeast Texas region with potential victims from Beaumont, Galveston, Katy, The Woodlands, Coldspring and Livingston, Texas.

San Jacinto County and Montgomery County detectives continue to investigate, and and are asking for possible victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives with either San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 653-4367, or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800. To remain completely anonymous you can also call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).