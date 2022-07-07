Identity released: Missing persons report filed for mother of abandoned baby found in SW Houston

The mother has been identified as Dana McGowan, 33

HOUSTON – A missing persons report has been filed for the mother of a baby boy who was found alone, and wearing nothing but a diaper, at a southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday.

The mother has been identified as Dana McGowan, 33.

She was possibly wearing a black tank top and black leggings the time she was last seen. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and dark-colored hair. McGowan also has tatoos on her back, left arm and left leg.

Houston police said residents have reported seeing McGowan in the area of the 10300 block of S. Wilcrest in recent days.

Anyone with information on McGowan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

Ad

UPDATE #2: Detectives have learned the identity of the mother of the abandoned baby.



Dana McGowan, 33, was reported missing today (July 7) by family members unable to reach her.



Residents have reported seeing Ms. McGowan in the area of 10300 S. Wilcrest in recent days. 1/2 https://t.co/OWnfPziGh0 pic.twitter.com/8kGmmPiynp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2022

RELATED:

Mother sought after injured 12-month-old found abandoned outside SW Houston apartment complex, police say

The case has baffled investigators from the beginning, wondering how the baby could be missing for more than a day with no one coming forward to claim him.

An employee and a resident discovered the baby, who is 12 months old, alone near the gate of an apartment complex in the 10300 S. Wilcrest Drive around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.