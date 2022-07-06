Recognize this infant? Police need help finding parents of baby found alone in diaper at southwest Houston apartment

Police need help in finding parents of baby found wandering alone in diaper at SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the parents or guardians of a baby boy found alone at a southwest Houston apartment complex on Wednesday.

The infant was found around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday by a gate inside the complex, located at 10300 S. Wilcrest Drive. Police said the child had injuries to his face and neck.

Police said they have attempted to find the guardian for the child, who is believed to be between 6-10 months old, but have been unsuccessful. The baby is currently in CPS custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Detective R. Blackmon at 713-830-3265.