LIST: Houston-area animal shelters reducing adoption fees through end of July

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area shelters are operating at critical capacities and are in urgent need of homes for their furry charges.

This month, animal shelters and welfare organizations are reducing adoption fees as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event, a nationwide initiative to help alleviate strained shelters. The adoption event runs July 11 through July 31. During the event, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $50 or less.

Below is a list of Houston-area shelters participating. Not every shelter is participating for the full event. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details.

Ad

BARC (City of Houston Animal Shelter)

3300 Carr St., Houston, Texas 77026

(713) 229-7300

Harris County Pets

612 Canino Rd., Houston, Texas 77076

(281) 999-3191

Houston Humane Society

14700 Almeda Rd, Houston, Texas 77053

(713) 433-6421

League City Animal Care

755 W Walker St, League City, Texas 77573

(281) 554-1377

Montgomery County Animal Shelter

8535 Hwy 242, Conroe, Texas 77385

(936) 442-7738

SPCA of Brazoria County

141 Canna Ln, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566

(979) 285-2340

Ad

Special Pals

3830 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, Texas 77084

(281) 579-7387

MORE: Shelters, local rescue groups say they’re overcrowded with dogs and cats

View all participating shelters here.