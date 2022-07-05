WATCH LIVE: Judge Lina Hidalgo to announce new Harris County Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo is set to announce the hiring of the new Harris County elections administrator on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the resignation of the previous elections administrator, Isabel Longoria.

Longoria resigned shortly after the March 1 Primary Elections when 10,000 mail-in ballots were found uncounted.

Longoria blamed Senate Bill 1, claiming the bill was “a direct result” of Harris County’s innovative processes, such as 24-hour and drive-thru voting during the 2020 General Election.

Her resignation went into effect on Friday, July 1, which allowed the county election committee enough time to find a replacement officer to oversee the November election.

Hidalgo is set to name the new officer at 4:30 p.m. KPRC2 will live stream the announcement.

