Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria submits resignation amid primary election fallout

HOUSTON – Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria submitted her resignation during Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

During a video conference, Longoria said she “didn’t meet her own standards.”

Her resignation is effective July 1, giving the county election committee time to find a replacement officer to oversee the 2022 Election.

“During this transition, now the real opportunity has come to have a conversation to solve the problems in future elections, and further bolster the elections administration,” she said.

This comes after 10,000 uncounted mail-in ballots were found over the weekend.

Longoria placed the blame on Senate Bill 1, claiming the bill was “a direct result” of Harris County’s innovative processes, such as 24-hour and drive-thru voting during the 2020 General Election.

“To declare failure before the process is completed is a disservice to voters, and it assumes that anything that occurs after Election night doesn’t matter. It is the most critical part of the Election process.”

Republicans in Harris County have also filed a lawsuit against Longoria as part of their demand for answers.

“So, what we hope to come out of this is where either Isabel Longoria and her management team resign, or they’re fired but more importantly the courts actually step in and provide independent oversight over the election process,” Harris County Republican Party Chair Cindy Siegel said.

Odus Evbagharu, Chairman of the Harris County Democratic Party, wants Judge Lina Hidalgo to schedule a meeting of the County Elections Committee, which is made up of both party chairs, county judge, county clerk and tax assessor.

“We’re going to look at every measure possible. Take any action necessary to instill confidence that will go back into the voters, whether it’s looking into making a change at the election administrator’s role or changing the processes, we’re going to look at everything,” Evbagharu said.

Harris County Elections said they will continue to be transparent through updates.

