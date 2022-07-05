Fireworks the cause of multiple fires, home damages throughout Houston area, officials say

Firefighters across the Houston area were busy Monday evening and overnight as they worked to put out multiple blazes reportedly caused by Fourth of July fireworks.

The Harris Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted about the importance of properly disposing of fireworks, saying a passing neighbor saw smoke coming from a garage and was able to extinguish the fire before it could do any damage to a home.

Protect your life and property and properly dispose of used fireworks. A passing neighbor saw smoke coming from this garage and was able to extinguish the fire before it could do any damage to this home!

— @hcfmo (@hcfmo) July 5, 2022

Spring firefighters said it was a busy evening for them as they received many calls about grass fires in the community, as well as fireworks that hit the side of a chimney and sparked an attic fire in the Fox Hollow subdivision.

It’s been a very busy evening for Spring Firefighters. In addition to many grass fire calls throughout our community, fireworks struck the siding on a chimney sparking an attic fire in the Fox Hollow subdivision.

— Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) July 5, 2022

Officials with the Klein Fire Department said units were on multiple scenes giving and receiving mutual aid on fires in the area. They had also been busy with multiple firework-related grass fires Monday evening and said there were “no signs of it slowing down for a while.”

Officials have stressed the importance of disposing of fireworks appropriately. Firefighters with HCFMO urged users to soak, drain, wrap and trash any used fireworks.