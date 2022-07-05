6-year-old drowns during pool party in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas – La Marque police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a 6-year-old boy during what officers said was a big party at a rented residential property Monday.

La Marque EMS crews were called to the house located in the 800 block of Volney just before 7 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

When EMS personnel arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious 6-year-old boy. The child was rushed to HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, where the boy died, authorities said.

Police reportedly could not confirm how the boy ended up in the water or if his parents or guardians were nearby at the time.

Officers said the 3,800-square-foot home where the pool is located was rented out. It is uncertain if the property owner was on-site during the party, police said. According to investigators, the 6-year-old boy’s drowning isn’t the first at that house during a party.

Ad

Investigators said in 2014, a 4-year-old girl drowned while attending a birthday party at the house. Court records show the girl’s family sued the owner of the house, claiming negligence in drowning. According to officials, county property records show that the house owner is the same person who owned the property when the 2014 drowning occurred.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the La Marque Police Department is investigating since it is a protocol to do so in these types of cases.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Lt. Forrest Gandy at (409) 938-9235. To provide information anonymously, contact La Marque Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/741 or via telephone at (409) 938-TIPS (8477).