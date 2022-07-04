97º

Social media reacts after 6 killed, 24 injured during mass shooting at Fourth of July parade in Chicago suburb

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A woman wipes tears after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A manhunt is underway for the gunman responsible for murdering six parade-goers during a Fourth of July celebration in a suburb about 30 miles north of Chicago on Monday.

According to Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli, the shooter reportedly opened fire on the crowd from a rooftop while using a rifle. That weapon has since been recovered.

Social media users tried to make sense of the catastrophe by sharing opinions and their words of grief online.

