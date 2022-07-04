Social media reacts after 6 killed, 24 injured during mass shooting at Fourth of July parade in Chicago suburb

A woman wipes tears after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A manhunt is underway for the gunman responsible for murdering six parade-goers during a Fourth of July celebration in a suburb about 30 miles north of Chicago on Monday.

According to Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli, the shooter reportedly opened fire on the crowd from a rooftop while using a rifle. That weapon has since been recovered.

Social media users tried to make sense of the catastrophe by sharing opinions and their words of grief online.

Our hearts are with the Highland Park community. pic.twitter.com/QMfJ9xdfoj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 4, 2022

A friend took his kids to July 4th Parade in Highland Park today. His son has special needs.

When shots rang out, they ran for their lives, the dad pushing his grown son's wheelchair--which at one point tumbled over.

On America's day, what has become a sickeningly American story. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 4, 2022

Hey @latimes @chicago had zero to do with this mass murder. A better and more accurate headline would be:



Highland Park, IL. Police say 6 dead, 24 hospitalized after mass shooting at July 4 parade, illustrating fact even affluent communities can’t escape gun violence epidemic. https://t.co/2fKGCs1IyD — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) July 4, 2022

For my followers in other places, Highland Park is a generally sleepy and peaceful suburb 25 miles north of Chicago. It’s the scene of many movies including Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, Risky Business, Home Alone because it looks like a classic American suburb/city. Pop 31,000. — Steve Grzanich (@SteveGrzanich) July 4, 2022

Texas Democratic Party Chairman @HinojosaTX Releases Statement on Mass Shooting in Illinois



Read more: https://t.co/YLwjZfwQ6G pic.twitter.com/YbKaGPGX2X — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) July 4, 2022

I live in Chicago. Highland Park is north of us, and this isn’t “just another day for us,” even if it was within city limits, but it’s not. It’s in one of the most affluent towns in America. This is a gun problem, not a city problem. Spare me the bullshit. — Raleigh Bowman (@RaleighBowman) July 4, 2022

We should not wish the life I have to live on 110+ more families per day.



A just society, a caring nation would not want this for anyone.



Unfollow me, if you think now or ever is a good time to grieve for me but take cheap shots at Chicago.



Mercy. 💔 https://t.co/dMuBuBYgkK — Nelba Márquez-Greene, LMFT (@Nelba_MG) July 4, 2022

I don’t feel unsafe living in Chicago. I feel unsafe living in America. — Heather Kenny (@heatherkenny) July 4, 2022

I'm seeing people try and say Highland Park is typical "Chicago".



Highland Park Illinois is where Michael Jordan lived.

It's where 16 Candles, Home Alone, Risky Business, and Ferris Bueller were filmed.



This is not "Chicago".

It's one of the wealthiest towns in America — Pugs Moran: Live 12pm/9pm (cst) PugsCast.com (@pugsandco) July 4, 2022

Highland Park, Illinois 4th of July parade today.



Sounds like 30-shots. A break. And then another 30 or so…pic.twitter.com/Ye1dGBpwOz — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 4, 2022

Chicago doesn’t have the worst gun death rate in the country. Not even close. Jackson, MS, wins that prize.



Gary, IN, is number 2, and it’s where a lot of Chicago’s guns come from, thanks to lax gun laws.



Also, Highland Park is 25 miles north of Chicago, in a different county. — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 4, 2022