PHOTOS/ VIDEOS: Aftermath of deadly mass shooting at Fourth of July parade in northern Chicago suburb

CHICAGO – A day that was supposed to be filled with laughter quickly turned into fear after a rooftop shooter targeted a crowd of people attending a Fourth of July Parade Monday in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, according to law enforcement.

Photos show the eerie moments after the deadly shooting that left at least six people dead and two dozen injured.

Here are the latest photos and videos showing the scene and aftermath:

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 04: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 04: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least six people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 04: A resident uses her phone after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least six people were killed and more than 20 injured in the mass shooting. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 04: Chairs and blankets are left abandoned after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

