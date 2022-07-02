85º

HCSO: Suspect in custody after barricading himself in east Harris County motel following police chase in Webster

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – A man is now in custody after barricading himself with a 9-year-old inside an east Harris County motel following a lengthy police chase south of Houston, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO Sgt. Zigmont said a deputy noticed a police chase involving officers with Webster Police Department and Harris County Pct. 8 pursuing a man possibly in his 30s driving a gray four-door sedan that was reportedly stolen. A woman, who was the passenger, was also inside the vehicle.

Later, deputies said the vehicle came to a stop at a motel located in the 1000 block of Freeport near Channelview. The man exited his vehicle and entered a room inside the motel, according to Zigmont.

Authorities on the scene later learned that a 9-year-old was inside the motel room with the suspect.

Webster PD officers requested SWAT officers to assist, but the suspect later surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody without incident.

The woman who was the passenger of the vehicle was detained by police for questioning.

The 9-year-old child was not hurt and may be related to the woman who was detained.

It was unclear what initiated the pursuit.

No other injuries were reported.

