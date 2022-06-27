Tire shop employee charged with capital murder after fatally shooting 2 men in SE Houston Sunday, HPD says

Manuel Armando Villeda, 24, has been charged with capital murder after police say he shot and killed two men at his job in southeast Houston on Sunday.

HOUSTON – A tire shop employee has been charged with capital murder after police say he shot and killed two men at his job in southeast Houston on Sunday.

According to authorities, Manuel Armando Villeda, 24, was working at the shop located at 7550 Bellfort Avenue.

PREVIOUS: 2 men shot to death at tire shop in SE Houston, HPD says

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called with reports of the shooting around 11:06 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found one victim’s body lying outside the business while the other was on the ground on the inside.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD detectives said prior to the shooting, Villeda and another man were involved in a physical altercation before he opened fire.

When the victim’s friend heard the commotion and attempted to enter the building to help him, he was shot also.

Ad

Villeda reportedly fled the scene in a 2014 GMC Sierra, which was later recovered in north Houston. He may now be traveling in a white Acura sedan with Texas license plate LPF-4265.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.