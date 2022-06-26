2 men shot to death at tire shop in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities say two men were shot to death at a tire shop in southwest Houston on Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the deadly shooting took place in the 7550 block of West Bellfort around 11 a.m.

Investigators said the Houston Fire Department was called to the scene after reports of a double homicide.

Upon their arrival, they said they found one man’s body inside the shop, and another on the outside.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Commander Mike Collins says witnesses stated that the gunman fled the scene after the shooting. It is unclear if the shooter was a customer or a co-worker at the tire shop.

Collins said it appears the shooter got into a verbal altercation inside the store with one of the victims. The other victim, who was outside changing a tire, attempted to intervene when things began to escalate.

The shooter then reportedly shot the man who was changing his tire and the man he was initially arguing with.

HPD detectives say they are working to determine what caused the dispute and the relationship between those involved.