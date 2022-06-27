HPD: ‘Erratic’ suspect taken into custody after holding hostages at Scottish Rite center in SW Houston; 91-year-old injured

A suspect has been taken into custody after breaking into a Freemasonry center in southwest Houston Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Houston Scottish Rite in the 2400 block of West Bellfort Ave.

According to Houston police, a 30-year-old man arrived to the center around 10:06 a.m. attempting to speak to the people inside the building about their “belief systems.”

When they refused to let him in, he went around back, broke through a window and entered, police said.

Someone inside the building immediately called 911 and officers responded within four minutes, believing that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they engaged with the man, who was acting “erratic” in nature, on the upstairs landing. Police said he did not have a gun, but was armed with a screwdriver. The sound they initially thought was gunfire turned out to be the sound of breaking glass when the suspect gained entry.

Ad

Police learned there were two men being held hostage in a room behind where the suspect was standing. One of the men was 91 years old and the other was 65.

The older man, who suffered an injury to the hand, was released first, police said. It was not known if he was directly harmed by the suspect.

The second hostage was released a short time later. He was not injured nor were two other people who were also inside the building.

The suspect surrendered and was arrested. The District Attorney’s Office will determine the charges to be filed.