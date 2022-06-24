Judge fears no-contact order may negatively impact child rescued from Spring home in ‘horrific’ condition

HOUSTON – A judge brought up concerns about the bond condition that says a couple accused of prostitution and child endangerment is not allowed to have contact with their 7-year-old daughter. The judge said she believes it’ll do more harm to simply cut her off from all of her family.

For now, the judge upheld the restraining order but said that could change in a few weeks.

Rose Colton, 38, is accused of soliciting men for sex online. They would meet her at her home, where her 7-year-old daughter was also living. Rose Colton is charged with prostitution and endangering a child. Her husband, Richard Colton, 71, is charged with endangering a child. They both remain behind bars. Richard appeared in court Friday.

The judge added a bond condition saying Richard needs to download software on his phone and laptop that doesn’t allow him to visit sites where the couple was allegedly soliciting sex and social media.

It all started when Pct. 4 deputy constables arrested the couple on Tuesday after receiving numerous tips about a prostitution ring at the couple’s home on Jadecrest Court. Investigators posed as clients and Rose agreed to numerous sexual acts in exchange for $100.

Authorities said her 7-year-old daughter was at the home and was living in deplorable conditions. Investigators rescued the girl and she’s now in CPS custody.

“Thank goodness they did,” Prosecutor Jim McKinney said.

Constable Herman told KPRC 2 the young girl appeared to be in good health and has been speaking with investigators. At this point, they don’t believe she was involved in any sexual activity.