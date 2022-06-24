15-year-old tells her father baby found outside in southeast Houston was hers: HPD

An investigation is underway after a premature baby was found in southeast Houston Friday and later died, police said.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a premature baby found by someone in the 1200 block of El Camino Village Drive around 1:56 a.m.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit of the Houston Police Department said a 15-year-old girl claimed she went out to her mom’s vehicle to grab her earbuds when she noticed a blanket near a fence by some grass and found the baby. The girl went inside and her mom called the police and EMS, investigators said.

While her mom, who is reportedly a nurse, was trying to help the baby, police said the teen called her dad to tell him the baby was hers and that she panicked, putting the baby outside.

Officers said the baby was transported by ambulance and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are at the scene to further investigate the situation.