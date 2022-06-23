96º

Major weekend closure: US 59 to close in both directions near West Loop due to ongoing construction project

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Another closure on the Loop/Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – TxDOT announced on Thursday that all northbound and southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at 610 West Loop will be closed due to ongoing construction.

The lanes will shut down at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

According to TxDOT, crews will begin construction on the new West Loop northbound bridge over the Southwest Freeway and will begin demolition of the existing southbound connector ramp from 59 to 610.

The project is part of the $259 million I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project and it serves as an enhancement for safety and mobility improvements.

