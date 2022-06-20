Beyhive, you ready? Beyonce to drop highly anticipated single from new album ‘Renaissance’

Beyonce appears in the audience before accepting the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HOUSTON – Beyhive, set your alarms, y’all!

Houston’s own Beyonce announced that she will release the first single off her new album “Renaissance” on Monday night.

RELATED: Beyoncé announces new album ‘Renaissance’

According to the singer’s social media pages, her bio stated that her song “Break My Soul” will drop on all music platforms at midnight eastern time (11 p.m. Houston time).

The single comes after her previous song “Black Parade,” which was released in 2020 to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday, CNN reported.

Fans hinted at the single possibly releasing new music after she removed her profile pictures from all social media accounts.

Ad

RELATED: New music on the way? Beyonce sparks fan frenzy after deleting profile pictures on social media

The new album will be released on July 29. It is the first album since her visual album “Black is King” released in 2020 on Disney+ and “Lemonade” in 2016.

Are you looking forward to Beyonce’s new song tonight? Tell us in the comments below!