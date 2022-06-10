New music on the way? Beyonce sparks fan frenzy after deleting profile pictures on social media

HOUSTON – When the Queen B makes a move, her hive comes out of hibernation. Beyonce has left many fans speculating that new music will drop soon after she deleted her profile pictures from her social media accounts.
In the past, the Houston native has surprised fans by randomly dropping music with no promotion.
#Beyonceisback has been trending on Twitter since her recent move. The singer hasn’t dropped an album since 2018.
While some fans think it’s new music, others are saying she may be releasing new Ivy Park clothing items.
Here’s what a few fans had to say:
One of Beyoncé’s dancers posted this on their story last night (via @beyfan07) pic.twitter.com/nVmbugIuBE— Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) June 10, 2022
Beyoncé removed all her profile pictures. SHE’S COMING FOR REAL pic.twitter.com/p3Ff8k5cqz— mick (@yonceir) June 10, 2022
THIS ISN'T FUNNY.......................... pic.twitter.com/dwC8TNQzWU— IuIu 💬 (@stfululu) June 10, 2022
Now Beyoncé whatever it is pls remember we ina recession. 😩😭😭 pic.twitter.com/673MrDCipI— “⃝iтѕ ριмριѕн“⃝ 🅖 (@g_gabbo23) June 10, 2022
When nothing happens tonight and Beyoncé announces a new Ivy Park line: pic.twitter.com/H5P4KYpntS— DANTE DIDO (@dantexdido) June 10, 2022
blue ivy watching everyone freak out after hacking beyoncé and deleting all of her profile pictures pic.twitter.com/9MvYX6G9Bt— wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 10, 2022
Beyoncé watching us gag and scream knowing she’s gonna release the Ivy Park Pride collection pic.twitter.com/1dwlTZc1XA— Lloyd (@thole_2298) June 10, 2022
Does Beyoncé know Beyoncé is back???— ignacio (@iignaciioooooo) June 10, 2022
#beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/TvyBq4iuiO
The hive as soon as news broke of Beyoncé deleting her avi’s on her socials 😭:#BeyonceIsBack— MALIK. (@MalikThaElite) June 10, 2022
pic.twitter.com/QNzdoJd0c3
SHE’S COMING , but y’all what if it’s ivy park? Y’all know Beyonce love playing 😭😭, i’m scared #beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/ixR8zRL8Hs— INSPECTA GADGET (@ifwdoni) June 10, 2022
#beyonceisBACK me waiting for beyoncé to make that announcement: pic.twitter.com/3SNP6AKETH— #BritneyIsFree (@wzmanizer) June 10, 2022
All here waiting patiently hoping Beyoncé bringing us new music not another Ivy park collection#beyonceisBACK #BEYONCEISCOMING pic.twitter.com/qcHYART4Tb— Anele Booi🏳️🌈🇿🇦 (@AneleBooi10) June 10, 2022