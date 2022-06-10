98º

New music on the way? Beyonce sparks fan frenzy after deleting profile pictures on social media

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Beyonce deletes profile picture on all social media accounts. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – When the Queen B makes a move, her hive comes out of hibernation. Beyonce has left many fans speculating that new music will drop soon after she deleted her profile pictures from her social media accounts.

In the past, the Houston native has surprised fans by randomly dropping music with no promotion.

#Beyonceisback has been trending on Twitter since her recent move. The singer hasn’t dropped an album since 2018.

While some fans think it’s new music, others are saying she may be releasing new Ivy Park clothing items.

Here’s what a few fans had to say:

