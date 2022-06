HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old child was killed and the mother was injured during a shooting in the Heights Monday night, Houston police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 404 Oxford Street around 9:54 p.m.

Police said the child was shot in the head, and the child’s mother was shot in the shoulder.

Investigators are working to determine how the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.