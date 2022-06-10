Recognize this vehicle? MCSO searching for suspects wanted in catalytic converter theft

The theft happened Friday in the 24000 block of Pitkin Road.

SPRING, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help with any information regarding a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Spring, Texas.

Details released were limited, but investigators said the vehicle the suspect(s) were traveling in appeared to be a tan Ford SUV, with license plate number PMB6610.

Anyone with information about the theft or recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.