Man wanted for questioning in HPD officer-involved shooting reports to police station with assistance of Quanell X

Person of interest in shooting incident on Idaho Street in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON – A person wanted for questioning in an alleged shootout with an HPD officer reported to the Houston Police Department Wednesday, with community activist Quanell X by his side.

The incident began in the 4500 block of Idaho Street near Cullen around 12:10 a.m. Monday.

On that early morning, two officers were responding to a call about a disturbance in the area when they heard gunshots. One of the officers went to see where the gunshots were coming from when he saw a driver and passenger in a white Ford Expedition. The driver was allegedly holding a gun, according to HPD.

That is when the driver pointed the gun in the officer’s direction, forcing the officer to discharge his weapon, firing off multiple rounds.

The vehicle sped down the street, but then stopped, and the suspect allegedly fired at least three times at the officer before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said nearly 15 rounds were fired during the incident and the officer was not injured.

Quanell X requested ahead of time that medical personnel be on hand.

Both Quanell X and HPD officials are expected to make statements. We will provide additional details as they become available.