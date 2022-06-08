26-year-old man wanted for sexually assaulting child for nearly a year, police say

Luis Sanchez is accused of performing inappropriate acts with a child multiple times from 2011 through 2012.

PASADENA – A 26-year-old man is wanted for sexually assaulting a child for nearly a year in the Pasadena area, authorities said.

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5 feet 7 inches, with brown eyes and black hair, and weighing 155 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.