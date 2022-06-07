LIVE: Search underway for missing 5-year-old girl last seen leaving SW Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a missing 5-year-old who was last seen leaving a home in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Emerie Mitchel was reported missing at 1:05 p.m. after she left the home near the 1600 block of Lost Quail Drive, near Missouri City.

Police described Mitchell as wearing a black T-shirt, pink pony and braids. She was last seen walking on foot in an unknown direction.

Missouri City police are assisting Houston police and Mitchell’s family in the search.

Anyone with information surrounding the child’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.