Investigation underway after shooting victim rushed to southeast Houston fire station

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a shooting victim was brought to a southeast Houston fire station, where he died.

According to HPD, some sort of argument broke out in front of a house in the 4900 block of Doolittle Tuesday afternoon.

One man was shot, then rushed by private vehicle to nearby Fire Station 46 on Scott Street.

The driver pulled into the open bay with the victim seeking help, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.