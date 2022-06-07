Cypress community mourns family of 5 who was allegedly killed by escaped inmate

The grandfather and grandsons were remembered in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – There was hardly a dry eye in the crowd when hundreds of people mourned the Collins family outside of Jane Elementary Monday night.

Facilitators of the event handed out blue ribbons in honor of the Collins family, which so many can’t believe is gone.

RELATED: Grandfather killed alongside 4 young grandsons near Centerville identified; Escaped inmate believed to be responsible

The community is heartbroken, but banding together through praise, worship and love.

“It started with a sign that we put up, and we thought, maybe we would have a few people,” said Dana Bahn, a speaker at the vigil.

Instead, the turnout was monumental.

“We just wanted to give them an opportunity to come together as a staff and to have students here because Hudson did go to school at Farney for many years,” Bahn said.

Ad

On June 3, 11-year-old Hudson Collins, his 11-year-old cousin Bryson, older brothers, 16-year-old Karson and 18-year-old Waylon, as well as their 66-year-old grandfather Mark Collins were all killed in Centerville.

Investigators said the murders were at the hands of Gonzalo Lopez, an inmate who escaped while being transported for medical treatment weeks before.

“When I found out that it was their family, you’re just like wait what,” said Briget McSherry, a member of the parent-teacher organization at Farney.

The community said their thoughts are especially with the mother of the three boys, who is also a fifth-grade teacher at Farney.

“She’s so sweet, so outgoing and so bubbly. She has such a good personality,” said McSherry.

“Ms. Collins was like the best teacher ever, so I imagine her being an amazing mother. It’s crazy that all those kids didn’t really get a chance to grow up,” said student Zoe McSherry.

Ad

The family’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at the Champion Forest Baptist Church located at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road. The visitation will take place on Friday, June 10 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Houston Northwest Church located at 19911 State Hwy. 249.

The family said the burial will be private.