Repairs are underway after a tractor-trailer truck struck a bridge while losing its load on I-10 Katy Freeway Monday morning.

Video from Sky 2 saw a giant piece of metal has blocked one right lane and the right shoulder lane of the Katy Freeway just past the Houston Avenue Bridge.

The extent of the damage to the bridge is unknown.

TxDOT has been notified. No word on when repairs will be done.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.