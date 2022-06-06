Police still searching for driver who killed man during hit and run in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Law enforcement and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit and run in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police are hoping to bring justice to the family of Randy Moore by arresting the suspect responsible for the fatal crash on March 16.

At 7:52 p.m., Moore, who was walking southbound, was struck by a gray sedan that was traveling westbound in the 8300 block of Long Point Road, police said. The vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, leaving Moore severely injured in the street. Moore died as a result of the collision.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information or identification of the driver involved. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.