75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Members of 2 Houston-area bike groups travel to Uvalde to honor school shooting victims

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Rilwan Balogun

Tags: Bike Group, Uvalde School Shooting, Revolucionarios Houston

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area bike groups have departed from Katy Sunday morning where they plan to pay respects and attend funerals for two of the Uvalde school shooting victims.

A member of the “Revolucionarios MC Houston” group tells KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that the group will attend the funeral for Alithia Ramirez later Sunday afternoon.

Then they’ll meet the family of Ellie Garcia, where one of the group members is close to her family. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday.

Blessed and Honored 🙏🏽🔷

Posted by Revolucionarios MC Houston on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Members from Houston, South Houston, Pasadena, and the Rio Grande Valley have gathered at the Buc-ees in Katy, where they will depart beginning at 7 a.m.

“It is our honor and privilege to show them, their families, and the town of Uvalde love and support,” the group said according to a Facebook post.

Members of the “Slingshots Y Amigos” also have the same mission.

“We’re all parents here,” said member Meliza Brojas. “If we were in their shoes we would have felt the same love and support.”

This Tuesday marks two weeks since a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School and took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Continuing coverage on Click2Houston.com

SEE ALSO: Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide

At first meeting since massacre, Uvalde school board takes no action on police chief

9-year-old released from hospital after being injured during Uvalde school shooting; 66-year-old hospitalized remains in good condition

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email

email