Members of 2 Houston-area bike groups travel to Uvalde to honor school shooting victims

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area bike groups have departed from Katy Sunday morning where they plan to pay respects and attend funerals for two of the Uvalde school shooting victims.

A member of the “Revolucionarios MC Houston” group tells KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that the group will attend the funeral for Alithia Ramirez later Sunday afternoon.

Then they’ll meet the family of Ellie Garcia, where one of the group members is close to her family. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday.

Members from Houston, South Houston, Pasadena, and the Rio Grande Valley have gathered at the Buc-ees in Katy, where they will depart beginning at 7 a.m.

“It is our honor and privilege to show them, their families, and the town of Uvalde love and support,” the group said according to a Facebook post.

Members of the “Slingshots Y Amigos” also have the same mission.

“We’re all parents here,” said member Meliza Brojas. “If we were in their shoes we would have felt the same love and support.”

This Tuesday marks two weeks since a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School and took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Members of Slingshot Y Amigos one of two Houston area groups leaving for Uvalde to support families. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/zVltBwDYcF — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) June 5, 2022

