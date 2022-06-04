9-year-old released from hospital after being injured during Uvalde school shooting; 66-year-old hospitalized remains in good condition

UVALDE, Texas – A 9-year-old girl who was shot and injured during the Uvalde elementary school massacre has been released from the hospital.
According to an update from University Hospital in San Antonio, the child was released on Saturday.
Hospital officials say a 66-year-old woman who was shot, believed to be the grandmother of the shooter, remains in the hospital in good condition. Additionally, a 10-year-old girl is still in serious condition.
On May 24, 2022, a shooter walked into Robb Elementary School and took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Police say others were also hit and injured by gunfire during the shooting.
Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde:
At University Hospital we currently have two patients:
66-year-old woman, good condition
10-year-old girl, serious condition
9-year-old girl, discharged from hospital
