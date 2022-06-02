AMBER ALERT: Man wanted after shooting wife, killing her grandmother before fleeing with 3-month-old son, MCTX says

SPRING, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they believed shot and injured his wife before shooting her grandmother to death at a home in Spring Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road around 7:30 p.m.

According to deputies, 41-year-old Obinna Igbokwe and his wife were having an argument over custody of the couple’s 3-month-old son Mansa which led up to the shooting.

Officials say his wife, Tangela Igbokwe, was shot in the head and last said to have been in critical condition.

Her grandmother, Linda Larkins, was also shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Igbokwe reportedly took their son and fled in a 2008 white Honda Accord with license plate #KMY 0702.

The infant is said to be in imminent danger.

Igbokwe was described as being 6 foot tall and weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say if you see Igbokwe, do not approach. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the location of the suspect in this shooting or the child, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case number 22A161172.