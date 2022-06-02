Have you seen her? Search underway for missing 40-year-old Cleveland woman last seen May 14, Texas EquuSearch says

CLEVELAND, Texas – Texas EquuSearch is asking for the public’s help in finding a 40-year-old woman they said was last seen on May 14.

Latanya E. Green was last seen near the 1200 block of Church Avenue in Cleveland, Texas, authorities said.

Texas EquuSearch says Green has long, black, curly hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Green has cognitive impairments and is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cleveland Police Department at (281) 592-2621 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.