Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into pickup truck in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southwest Houston Tuesday.

It happened in the 7800 block of Harwin Drive around 11:43 p.m.

According to HPD, an off-duty officer was at the light on Fondren facing northbound when a motorcycle drove past him through the red light at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Harwin, investigators said.

Police said the motorcyclist collided with the pickup truck and the pickup truck then struck an SUV that was at the red light in the southbound lanes.

Investigators said the off-duty officer performed CPR on the motorcyclist until officials with the Houston Fire Department arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Others involved in the crash remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.