2-vehicle crash involving heavy truck shuts down South Loop at SH-288 westbound

HOUSTON – A two-vehicle crash involving a heavy truck has shut down South Loop at SH-288 westbound, according to Transtar.
Drivers are expected to avoid the area as delays are expected.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.
