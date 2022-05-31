84º

2-vehicle crash involving heavy truck shuts down South Loop at SH-288 westbound

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A two-vehicle crash involving a heavy truck has shut down South Loop at SH-288 westbound, according to Transtar.

Drivers are expected to avoid the area as delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

