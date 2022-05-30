2 arrested after string of burglaries in Sugar Land area, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land police said they arrested two men early Sunday after police said had the men had targeted vehicles throughout the Sugar Land area in May.

David Garcia, 18, and Calvin Davis, 22, were arrested during a traffic stop in which police said they found stolen property from a recent burglary in the Greatwood subdivision.

SLPD said its detectives are continuing the investigation into the other burglaries that occurred and said additional charges are expected to be filed.

Police shared a photo apparently of one of the suspects with the social media post, but the person was not identified. KPRC 2 has reached out for more information, but as of this writing has not yet heard back.