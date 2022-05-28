Summer meal deal: Diners who purchase adult entrée will receive free kids meal at these Galleria restaurants

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: A general view of The Galleria mall on January 7, 2013 in Houston, Texas. More than 26 million visitors each year visit the shopping and dining environment which is Texas' largest shopping center and fourth largest nationally. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – From June 1 through July 31, customer can mention “Kids Eat Free” to redeem a free kid’s meal with a purchase of an adult entrée at these participating restaurants in the Galleria: Blanco Tacos + Tequila, Shake Shack, La Madeleine, Salata and Daily Grill.

For offer details, see below.

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Dine-in and take-out

Located on Level 1, near Saks Fifth Avenue

Shake Shack

Dine-in only

Located on Level 1, near Westin Oaks

La Madeleine

Dine-in only

Located on the Rink Level, Dining Pavilion

Salata

Dine-in and take-out

Located on the Rink Level, Dining Pavilion

Daily Grill

Dine-in only

Located on Level 2, near The Westin Galleria

For additional details, visit www.simon.com/mall/the-galleria

