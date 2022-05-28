Summer meal deal: Diners who purchase adult entrée will receive free kids meal at these Galleria restaurants

HOUSTON – From June 1 through July 31, customer can mention “Kids Eat Free” to redeem a free kid’s meal with a purchase of an adult entrée at these participating restaurants in the Galleria: Blanco Tacos + Tequila, Shake Shack, La Madeleine, Salata and Daily Grill.
For offer details, see below.
Blanco Tacos + Tequila
Dine-in and take-out
Located on Level 1, near Saks Fifth Avenue
Shake Shack
Dine-in only
Located on Level 1, near Westin Oaks
La Madeleine
Dine-in only
Located on the Rink Level, Dining Pavilion
Salata
Dine-in and take-out
Located on the Rink Level, Dining Pavilion
Daily Grill
Dine-in only
Located on Level 2, near The Westin Galleria
For additional details, visit www.simon.com/mall/the-galleria
MORE: Where kids can watch movies on the cheap this summer in the Houston area