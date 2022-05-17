Where kids can watch movies on the cheap this summer in the Houston area

HOUSTON – From June through August, families can enjoy discounted admission to select movie screenings as part of a handful of kid-friendly summer movie series being held at several Houston-area theaters.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse offers Kids Camp screenings during summer break. Tickets for Kids Camp screenings, held weekly throughout the summer, are $5 for adults and children alike. Movies range from recent animated favorites to timeless classics. Most Kids Camp screenings are ages 3 and up, but some locations are open for all ages.

Check drafthouse.com for movie theaters and showtimes near you.

Cinemark

Cinemark Movie Theatres provides a summer movie program curated for children and families. Held Wednesdays from June 15 to August 3, Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse offers tickets for $1.50 and discounted kids’ snack packs.

Here’s the lineup:

June 15 - “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

June 22 - “The Angry Birds Movie”

June 29 - “Scoob!”

July 6 - “Sing 2″

July 13 - “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

July 20 - “Tom & Jerry”

July 27 - “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

August 3 - “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

A full list of participating theatres is listed at cinemark.com/summer-movie-clubhouse. When movie tickets go on sale, they can be purchased online or at the box office of any participating theater.

Studio Movie Grill

Studio Movie Grill’s Children’s Summer Series titles are scheduled for the first showtime of the day Mondays through Thursdays from May 30 to August 11. Tickets are $6 per person and include a small popcorn and small drink.

Here’s the lineup:

May 30-June 2 - “Abominable”

June 6-9 - “Sing”

June 13-16 - “Minions”

June 20-23 - “Kung Fu Panda”

June 27-30 - “The Croods: A New Age”

July 5-7 - “Shrek”

July 11-14 - “How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World”

July 14-18 - “The Boss Baby 2: Family Business”

July 25-28 - “Despicable Me”

Aug. 1-4 - “Sing 2″

Aug. 8-11 - “Puss In Boots”

When movie tickets go on sale, they can be purchased online or at the box office of any participating theater. Check studiomoviegrill.com for movie theaters and showtimes near you.

