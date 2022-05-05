Free workouts: Houston-area high schoolers can work out here this summer for $0

Planet Fitness unveils a brand new mini Planet Fitness within the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena on November 7, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Planet Fitness)

HOUSTON – Planet Fitness announced Wednesday that it is inviting high school students ages 14 to 19 to work out for free at any of its Houston locations from May 16 through Aug. 31, as part of its nationwide High School Summer Pass program.

Planet Fitness said it hopes to help teens get moving and focus on their physical and mental well-being. Citing a new national study commissioned by Planet Fitness that found that 93 percent of American teens want to stay healthy and active over the summer months, but many lack motivation or access to do so.

In Houston, the company said 23.2% of teens do not meet the recommended activity guidelines and High School Summer Pass offers a solution for teenagers eager to stay active when school sports programs, gym classes and after school activities wind down.

To further motivate high schoolers to make fitness a priority, all participants who sign up starting May 16 are automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes. Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state (and the District of Columbia), and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer. These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs. Go here for more information.