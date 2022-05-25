WATCH: Intense bodycam footage released of shootout between HPD officers, suspect near Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – Several videos show an intense shootout between two Houston police officers and the suspect that left all three injured, according to the Houston Police Department.

The patrol vehicle’s dashcam shows one angle while the bodycam videos show another close-up angle from the officers’ views.

The suspect, Jimmy Caston Bryan, 23, was charged with the use or carry of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute meth. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said two officers were conducting a traffic stop for the suspect, who was wanted on an outstanding drug warrant.

Finner said when Bryan pulled over at an Exxon gas station in the 14800 block of Gulf Freeway around 11: 20 a.m., he and the two officers started exchanging words.

Bryan, according to the officers, then exited his vehicle and immediately started firing, striking one of the officers in the pelvic area. The second officer was not injured.

The officers returned fire, hitting Bryan multiple times.

The injured officer, identified as HPD Officer J. Sallee, was taken to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital by a police vehicle where he was listed to be in stable condition. Finner said he is expected to be OK.

“Thank God for his ballistic vest and flashlight, which may have saved his life,” Finner said.

Bryan was also taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. HPD has not released a recent photo of the suspect as he remains hospitalized, however, KPRC obtained DPS records containing prior mug shots.

Jimmy Bryan, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant. Texas Department of Public Safety records show Bryan has a lengthy criminal history, with offenses dating back to 2016. (KPRC)

HPD releases bodycam footage of all deadly officer-involved shootings within 30 days as part of the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform. Houston police Chief Troy Finner agreed with the adherence to the recommendation, saying there cannot be a talk of transparency without action.

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.