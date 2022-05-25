List of mass shootings in the United States in 2022

Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The suspected gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

The school shooting in which 19 children and two adults were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday is the deadliest mass shooting in the United States in 2022.

It is also the 212th mass shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit data collection organization that tallies gun violence incidents.

The nonprofit defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the gunman.

Prior to the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest mass shooting this year was at a supermarket in Buffalo where a gunman dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people and wounded three others.

Here is a partial list of mass shootings this year.

May 24: Uvalde, Texas

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon and killed 19 children and two adults, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference. Police killed the gunman.

The 18-year-old shooter killed his grandmother, 14 students, and 1 teacher

May 14: Buffalo

FILE - People pray outside the scene of a shooting where police are responding at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A gunman dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, officials said. The suspect, an 18-year-old man, shot 13 people — 11 of whom are Black and two who are white — at the Tops Friendly Market. The suspected gunman broadcast the rampage live on the streaming platform Twitch before surrendering to authorities.

May 15: Houston

Shooting near flea market in north Harris County (KPRC)

Two people were killed and three more were injured after a shooting Sunday at a Houston flea market, authorities said. The shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved all five of the people, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said no “innocent bystanders” were injured.

May 15: Laguna Woods, California

Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a meeting of churchgoers in Southern California, authorities said. Parishioners stopped and hog-tied the gunman in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery,” the Associated Press reported.

May 13: Milwaukee

A large police presence is seen in Milwaukee (CNN)

Seventeen people were hurt when two groups started firing at each other blocks from an arena where an NBA playoff game was underway, the Associated Press reported. Five of the injured were armed and were among the 10 people taken into custody, police said.

April 12: Brooklyn

FILE - New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (Associated Press)

A gunman set off smoke canisters and wounded 10 people in an attack on a New York Subway. The suspected shooter was taken into custody after calling a Crime Stoppers tip line on himself, NBC News reported.

April 3: Sacramento

Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Six people were killed and 12 others were injured in downtown Sacramento in early April, NBC News reported. Investigators believe multiple shooters opened fire after a fight broke out following last call.