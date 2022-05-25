List of mass shootings in the United States in 2022

The school shooting in which 19 children and two adults were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday is the deadliest mass shooting in the United States in 2022.
It is also the 212th mass shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit data collection organization that tallies gun violence incidents.
The nonprofit defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the gunman.
Prior to the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest mass shooting this year was at a supermarket in Buffalo where a gunman dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people and wounded three others.
Here is a partial list of mass shootings this year. A full list of mass shootings in 2022 can be found here.
RELATED: A look back at 10 of the deadliest shootings in Texas
May 24: Uvalde, Texas
A gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon and killed 19 children and two adults, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference. Police killed the gunman.
MORE: Here’s what we know about the 18-year-old shooter who officials say killed his grandmother, 14 students, and 1 teacher
May 14: Buffalo
A gunman dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, officials said. The suspect, an 18-year-old man, shot 13 people — 11 of whom are Black and two who are white — at the Tops Friendly Market. The suspected gunman broadcast the rampage live on the streaming platform Twitch before surrendering to authorities.
May 15: Houston
Two people were killed and three more were injured after a shooting Sunday at a Houston flea market, authorities said. The shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved all five of the people, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said no “innocent bystanders” were injured.
May 15: Laguna Woods, California
One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a meeting of churchgoers in Southern California, authorities said. Parishioners stopped and hog-tied the gunman in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery,” the Associated Press reported.
May 13: Milwaukee
Seventeen people were hurt when two groups started firing at each other blocks from an arena where an NBA playoff game was underway, the Associated Press reported. Five of the injured were armed and were among the 10 people taken into custody, police said.
April 12: Brooklyn
A gunman set off smoke canisters and wounded 10 people in an attack on a New York Subway. The suspected shooter was taken into custody after calling a Crime Stoppers tip line on himself, NBC News reported.
April 3: Sacramento
Six people were killed and 12 others were injured in downtown Sacramento in early April, NBC News reported. Investigators believe multiple shooters opened fire after a fight broke out following last call.