VIDEO: Recognize them? They could be repeat robbers, Houston police say

An image from the March 31, 2022 robbery, left, and the robbery on May 21, 2021.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three men they say robbed an east Houston convenience store and may have also robbed another store in Kingwood more than a year ago.

Police say the most recent robbery happened on Thursday, March 31, at around 4:00 a.m. Three men forced their way into a convenience store, police said, by breaking the glass door with a pry bar, at the 800 block of Lathrop, in Houston. The men then rushed into the store, found the employees and forced them to the ground. Two of the men then emptied the cash registers while the other suspects pried open the ATM and removed the money tray. The suspects then fled the location through the store’s back door.

Here are the descriptions, as shared by the Houston Police Department:

Suspect No. 1: Black male, around 27 years old with navy, white and green hoodie pants.

Suspect No. 2: Black male, mid 20s, wearing a black pullover and gray pants and a used yellow pry bar.

Suspect No. 3: Black male wearing a black hoodie and gray pants and used a blue hammer.

Police say the same men may have also robbed another convenience store in the 23000 block of Eastex Freeway on May 21, 2021:

Here’s the May 21, 2021 robbery video from HPD:

Here’s the March 31, 2022 robbery video from HPD:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.